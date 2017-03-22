March 22, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The National Loan & Portfolio Sale Advisors team at CBRE Group recently arranged the sale of the Columbus Office Portfolio, a seven-building, 1.1-million-square-foot suburban office portfolio in Dublin, Ohio, to an affiliate of New York-based RMC Corporation for $77 million.

Patrick Arangio and Jack Howard of CBRE arranged the sale on behalf of the seller, Blackstone.

Built between 1991 and 2002, the multi-story, multi-tenanted buildings have been institutionally maintained and are currently 76 percent leased.

Tags | CBRE, Columbus, Dublin, Jack Howard, Office, Ohio, Patrick Arangio

