CBRE assisted a private owner in the lease renewals and expansions of two industrial tenants at One Gateway Court in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

The landlord was represented by CBRE’s David Prioletti, senior vice president within the Advisory & Transaction Services, Industrial & Logistics Services team. Prioletti has completed more than 350,000-square-feet of deals in the I-55 Corridor within the first quarter of 2017.

Russell Perry Real Estate represented XPO Last Mile in the renewal and expansion of 96,350-square-feet.

Vision Works, who renewed and expanded its lease to 94,500-square-feet, was represented by KW Commercial.

A space was vacated by a previous tenant and divided between the two current tenants, XPO Last Mile and Vision Works. Keeley Construction provided construction services for the private owner.

