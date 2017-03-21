March 21, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Kirt Daniels has joined St. Louis’ Wiegmann Associates as a project engineer.

Daniels has experience in valve diagnostics, preventive maintenance and testing of critical valves in the process control industry.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Missouri – Columbia.

