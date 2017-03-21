March 21, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Sinclair Community College has hired Woolpert for two related projects on its Dayton, Ohio, campus. The first is a redesign of its Student Services Center Plaza and renovation of the Pedestrian Pathway linking the Student Services Center to the parking garage. The second is the design of the North and Central gateways, linking with the pedestrian path.

The projects will enhance the appearance of the parking deck facades to make it feel more welcoming, and are intended to improve safety and tie together the main parking garage, the new campus buildings and the original campus north of Fourth Street in downtown Dayton.

The projects, valued at a combined $1.36 million, should better unify the campus, make it more pedestrian-friendly and create more of a traditional campus setting. Design will include elevation changes, drainage rework, sidewalks and paving modifications, lighting and facade enhancements and enriched landscaping.

Woolpert Project Manager and Landscape Architect Bruce Rankin said these are two of five projects being coordinated as part of a comprehensive effort to redefine the core of the downtown campus, which has an annual enrollment of about 30,000.

Other projects, which are being conducted by multiple firms, include a new Health Sciences building and surrounding site, a street diet on Fourth Street and other gateways leading into the campus core.

Tags | Bruce Rankin, construction, Dayton, education, Ohio, Woolpert

