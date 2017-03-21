March 21, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

More than 200 commercial real estate pros attended REJournals’ Indianapolis Commercial Real Estate Summit March 15 at the Westin Indianapolis. These pros heard plenty of good news about the strength of the industry in the Indianapolis region. The 2017 Commercial Real Estate Developers panel, focusing on how these developers are transforming local real estate, was one of the conference’s top draws. Speaking on this panel were moderator Leslie Wagner, senior principal with Ginovus; Mike Patarino, senior vice president with Keystone; Tag Birge, president of Cornerstone Companies; and Michael Jones, president and chief executive officer of Lauth Group.

Other speakers at the event included Tim Norton, executive vice president of office and healthcare for Colliers International; Bill Ehret, principal and managing director, Avison Young; Mark Vollbrecht, principal, Zeller Realty; Jacqueline Haynes, senior director of Cushman & Wakefield; Michael Mika, vice president of development, Holladay Properties; and Paul Reis, partner with Krieg Devault.

Speakers and attendees Josh Caruana, vice president and regional manager, Marcus & Millichap; Janice Paine, principal, Touchstone CRE Advisors; Andrew Held, president and chief operating officer, Birge & Held; George Tikijian III, senior managing direcdtor, Tikijian Associates.

Tags | Indiana, Indianapolis, Indianapolis Commercial Real Estate Summit, REJournals

