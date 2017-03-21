March 21, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Apartment Development and management company Dominium has hired Amber Dvorak as accounts payable administrator at its Plymouth, Minnesota, headquarters.

In Dvorak’s new role, she is primarily responsible for invoice processing. In addition, she will counsel property management staff and work with them on accounts payable matters.

Before joining Dominium, Dvorak was the cash office coordinator at HomeGoods, where she balanced the registers and assisted with other daily functions.

Tags | Amber Dvorak, company news, Dominium, Minnesota, Plymouth

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com