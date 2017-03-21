March 21, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

EdR, a developer, owner and manager of collegiate housing communities, has started construction on a community pedestrian to Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, in a joint venture with developer River Caddis Development. Opus Design Build, L.L.C. is the design-builder, and Opus AE Group, L.L.C. is the architect and structural engineer of record for the 320,000-square-foot mixed-use development.

The community will add 537 pedestrian-to-campus beds in a mix of studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom floor plans to the EdR portfolio. EdR will be 70 percent owner and manager of the $51.9 million development which is targeting a summer 2018 delivery.

Located on the corner of 2700 Lincoln Way, the six-story project is designed to provide a gateway into Campustown.

The project will feature 157 apartment units and 7,500 square feet of ground-level retail space. The apartments will also feature luxury amenities including two outdoor resident amenity decks, an outdoor hot tub, club room, fitness center, study rooms, leasing lounge and residential parking. Additionally, residents will enjoy in-unit washers and dryers and WiFi throughout the community.

Tags | Ames, EdR, Iowa, Iowa State University, Multifamily, Opus Design Build, River Caddis Development, student housing

