Darwin Realty completed the sale of a 20,000-square-foot building in Melrose Park, Illinois for $710,000.

Vice President Jeffrey Provenza represented FSC Investments in its sale of the building to DCG Roofing Solutions, Inc.

Brown Commercial Group’s Trinity Scurto represented the buyer, DCG Roofing.

The roofing contractor will move to the 1.35-acre site and facility from 1285 Rand Road in Des Plaines, Illinois. DCG Roofing chose the property due to the large site complete with a loading area, large fenced parking lot and outdoor storage area. The building has an 18-foot clear height ceilings, four drive-in doors and one exterior dock.

