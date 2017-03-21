March 21, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Darwin Realty announced that Nicholas Krejci has joined the firm as an associate at the office in Elmhurst.

Krejci specializes in representing tenants and owners in investment acquisitions and dispositions of industrial properties in DuPage County.

Krejci will train and work with Noel S. Liston, a principal and broker with more than 22 years of experience at Darwin Realty.

Krejci has a bachelor’s degree in finance from Fordham University.

Tags | Darwin Realty, DuPage County, Elmhurst, Illinois, Nicholas Krejci, Noel S. Liston

