March 21, 2017

Bridge Development Partners announced that it will develop a new distribution hub for Okabe Co. Inc. in Grayslake, Illinois.

The metal working facility will relocate from Vernon Hills, Illinois in to a 133,951-square-foot build-to-suit building. There will be a 2-story office and warehouse space featuring 30-foot clear ceiling heights, 10 exterior truck docks and two drive-in doors, an ESFR sprinkler system and T-5 fluorescent light fixtures.

The development will sit on a 21.85-acre site and can accomodate more than 210,000 square feet of expansion.

Okabe was represented by Mas Ishida of Colliers Internatinal and Bridge Development was represented by Keith Puritz and Eric Fischer of Cushman & Wakefield.

Tags | Colliers International, Cushman & Wakefield, Eric Fischer, Grayslake, Illinois, industrial, Keith Puritz, Mas Ishida, Vernon Hills

