March 21, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Avison Young completed the sale of a 61,000-square-foot industrial building located at 165 Chicago Street in Cary, Illinois.

Principals Erik Foster and Mike Wilson represented the seller, Itasca. The property was purchased by Agracel, Inc., a regional industrial development firm based in Effingham, Illinois.

The asset has been 100 percent leased to AMPAC since the property was constructed as a build-to-suit in 1985. AMPAC is a global manufacturer of pharmaceutical, health and beauty packaging.

The building has three exterior docks, one drive-in door and heavy power manufacturing. Built on a three-acre site, the building has 59 parking stalls. The building is close to highways, railways and airports.

Tags | Agracel, Avison Young, Cary, Effingham, Erik Foster, Illinois, industrial, Itasca, Mike Wilson

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com