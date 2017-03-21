March 21, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

American Street Capital announced that it has arranged $11.14 million for a 40-unit mixed-use property in Chicago in February.

ASC exclusively represented the sponsor to secure the acquisition loan for the property located in the North Center neighborhood in Chicago.

The loan was negotiated by Igor Zhizhin, President of ASC.

The building was built in 2009 and consists of six ground flood retail units and 34 residential units. Amenities include three elevators, in-unit washer and dryers, large balconies, rooftop decks and indoor parking.

Tags | American Street Capital, ASC, Chicago, Igo Zhizhin, Illinois, Multifamily, North Center

