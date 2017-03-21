March 21, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

A 102,000-square-foot office and warehouse building developed by Midwest Industrial Funds has been approved in Batavia, Illinois.

Principle Construction Corp. will be the general contractor and Harris Architects was tapped to design the building. The building will be located at 901 Douglas Road.

Tags | Batavia, Harris Architects, Illinois, industrial, Midwest Industrial Funds, Principle Construction Corp

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com