CBRE took home the coveted Deal of the Year award for the McDonald’s headquarters, while JLL won six honors at the 29th Annual Chicago Commercial Real Estate Awards Dinner at the Hilton Chicago on Thursday.

A Blue Ribbon Panel presented 19 awards to recognize the industry’s best architects, brokers, contractors, design professionals, developers, project managers and property representatives. This year more than 1,850 guests attended the dinner ceremony to raise funds for the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

The event is expected to raise more than $1.2 million for the GCFD. Since 1989, the dinner has raised more than $16.25 million.

Mariah DiGrino of DLA Piper chaired the Blue Ribbon Panel which is made up of industry professionals. James Kishel of Cushman & Wakefield served as Event Chair and Tony Smaniotto of Pepper Construction Company served as Vice Chair.

The winners of the 29th Annual Chicago Commercial Real Estate Awards are:

Architect of the Year: Goettsch Partners

Build to Suit Project of the Year: Zurich North American Headquarters (Clayco, CRG Real Estae, JLL Build to Suit Practice Group)

Commercial Development of the Year: 150 North Riverside (Riverside Investment & Development Company)

Consulting Engineer of the Year: Enviornmental Systems Design, Inc.

Deal of the Year: McDonald’s Headquarters (CBRE)

Developer of the Year: Riverside Investment & Development Company

Historic Redevelopment of the Year: LondonHouse (Oxford Capital Group)

Industrial Broker of the Year: Dan Leahy, Adam Roth (NAI Hiffman)

Interior Contractor of the Year: Executive Construction

Interior Design Firm of the Year: NELSON

Investment Broker of the Year: Jaime Fink, Jeffrey Bramson, Mark Katz, Patrick Shields, Bryan Rosenberg (HFF)

Office Broker of the Year: Matt Carolan, Jeff Liljeberg, Meredith O’Connor, Bill Rogers, Steve Steinmeyer (JLL)

Office Property Representative of the Year: Drew Nieman, Christy Domin (CBRE)

Project Manager of the Year: JLL Project and Development Services

Property Management Company of the Year: JLL Property Management

Redevelopment of the Year: 200 West Jackson (JLL, Wright Heerema Architects, Morgan/Harbour Construction)

Residential Development of the Year: Marquee at Block 37 (CIM Group)

Retail Broker of the Year: Todd Siegel (CBRE)

Special Achievement of the Year: mHub (JLL, Partners by Design, J.C. Anderson, Environmental Systems Design, Inc., City of Chicago)

