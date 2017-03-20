March 20, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

NelsonHill announced that Michael J. Conway has joined their team as an associate and will focus on brokerage of adaptive reuse properties in Chicago.

Previously, Conway worked as broker with Regional Realty Group and also as a representative for bank-owned properties in Will County. He represented sellers such as Chase, Citibank, Bank of America and Wells Fargo in their dispositions of more than 1,700 properties since 2009.

Conway received a bachelor’s degree from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 2009.

Tags | broker, Chicago, Illinois, Michael Conway, NelsonHill, people, People on the move

