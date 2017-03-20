March 20, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Illinois CCIM Chapter hosts a Topgolf event on Thursday for commercial real estate professionals to meet and network.

The event takes place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Topgolf located at 3211 Odyssey Ct. in Naperville. Guests will enjoy golf-focused games, bites and drinks.

Tickets cost $65 for members, $75 for non-members and $25 for students. Registration for the event closes on Wednesday. Those who are interested can find the registration link here.

Tags | CCIM, event, Illinois, Naperville

