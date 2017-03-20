March 20, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

CREW will host a panel discussion in April featuring C-Suite women executives responsible for oversight and management within larger real estate organizations.

The panel will feature Gina Berndt, Principal at Perkins + Will, Robin Reick; Construction Project Executive at Norcon; and Karin Kraai, Senior Managing Director at Newmark Grubb Knight Frank. It will be moderated by Emily Johnson from Taylor Johnson Public Relations.

It will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on April 26 at the East Bank Club located at 500 N. Kingsbury St. in Chicago.

For CREW members the event is $50 dollars and for non-members it is $75. The registration link can be found on CREW’s website.

