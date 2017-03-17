March 17, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Schafer Richardson recently leased 14,756 square feet of street-level retail space to six tenants in the 71 France retail development in Edina, Minnesota.

The current tenant roster at the development anchored by Lunds & Byerlys includes Minnesota Orthodontics, Tide Dry Cleaners, AAA Travel, Camille Albane, grabbagreen and Filament Lighting and Home.

Cynthia Schultz of Schafer Richardson represented the building ownership.

