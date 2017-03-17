March 17, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Ryan Companies and Grand Living have moved closer to starting construction on several senior living projects around the country, including facilities in Iowa and South Dakota.

The 164-unit Grand Living at Indian Creek community in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has closed on the purchase of land from the Indian Creek Nature Center.

Pre-work is expected to begin immediately with the balance of the construction work to begin this summer. The Cedar Rapids community will have 164 units and offer a mix of independent living, assisted living and memory care. The community will open in 2018.

In Coralville, Iowa, the Grand Living at Bridgewater community is under construction and expected to be open for residents in March of 2018. The Bridgewater community will have 170 residences with a mix of independent, assisted and memory care units. This project is located adjacent to the Firefighter’s Memorial on First Avenue.

Lake Lorraine, located in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, saw its first residents move in March 1. Lake Lorraine has 156 residences offering a mix of senior living options and amenities that are a standard for all Grand Living communities including several distinctive dining venues, a performance theater, a spa and a salon, as well as many other activity areas for residents.

Tags | Cedar Rapids, construction, Coralville, Iowa, Ryan Companies, seniors housing, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

