RJM Construction is building a 25,000-square-foot addition to Bremer Bank’s service center in Lake Elmo, Minnesota.

The bank building is located at 8555 Eagle Point Blvd. in Lake Elmo. Construction is scheduled to begin in April, with the addition set for completion at the end of 2017.

Carter Vargo, vice president with RJM, will lead the project.

Tags | Carter Vargo, construction, Lake Elmo, Minnesota, Office, RJM Construction

