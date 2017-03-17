March 17, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Magellan Development Group and Mac Management placed the final structural beam during a topping-out ceremony for The Gallery on Wells, a 540,120-square-foot apartment building in the River North neighborhood in Chicago.

The River North project is expected to open in July with 442 residences including studios, convertibles as well as one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. The building is geared toward creative people and plans to showcase Chicago artists. Residents can to enjoy a fitness center, sauna, game room, an activity deck, outdoor pool, hot tub, fire pit, grills and cabanas.

The deck will also provide residents with exclusive access to restaurants located on the first floor of the adjacent building at 640 N. LaSalle. Those include Wildfire and a venture by two former One Off Hospitality Group chefs.

The development was funded by Ullico, National Real Estate Advisors, Wanxiang America Real Estate Group and Strand Advisors.

