March 17, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Investors Realty has sold the Midwest Pain medical office building at 825 N. 90th St. in Omaha for $4.475 million.

The seller was Omaha Land Holdings LLC. Heiskell Properties was the buyer.

The seller executed a long-term lease with the purchaser at closing. The building contains 26,986 square feet, and is located near the intersection of 90th and Dodge Streets in Omaha.

Ember Grummons of Investors Realty represented the buyer. Dennis Hoth and Seth Campbell of CBRE represented the seller.

Tags | Ember Grummons, healthcare, Investors Realty, Medical Office Building, Nebraska, Office, Omaha

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com