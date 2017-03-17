March 17, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Dayton Street Partners sold its 43,000-square-foot distribution facility at 920 W. Pershing Rd. in Chicago to a private investor for $4.1 million.

The property was first acquired in 2015 by Dayton Street and was transformed from an antiquated manufacturing building into a modern warehouse and distribution facility.

Last year, Trane U.S. signed a 25,000-square-foot lease and Stanley Steemer signed an 18,000-square-foot lease at the property.

Tags | Chicago, dayton street partners, Illinois, industrial

