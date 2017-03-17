March 17, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Chicago office of CBRE assisted the new lease of an an approximately 27,000-square-foot office and lab space at 1700 W. Higgins Road in Des Plaines, Illinois.

Riddell will vacate its current space at 9801 W. Higgins Ave. in Rosemont, Ill. later this year. A state-of-the-art office at the new Des Plaines location will serve as Riddell’s corporate headquarters and include a testing lab for the design of football headgear and protective equipment.

Riddell is also building a new manufacturing and distribution facility in North Ridgeville, Ohio.

John Springer, Paul Diederich and Andrew Kaplan, all of CBRE, represented the tenant.

