March 16, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Marcus & Millichap announced the addition of Rick Gordon to their Chicago Oak Brook office as a senior associate and director of the National Land Group.

Gordon will join Rich Kozarits, another land broker at the firm.

Previously, Gordon worked with Larry Mayer & Company before forming his own company LandQuest. He represented buyers and sellers of land and redevelopment properties in Chicago.

Prior to joining Marcus & Millichap, Kozarits was president of his own firm, Richard A. Kozarits and Associates, where he focused on representation and consultative commercial real estate services to large corporations.

Together, Gordon and Kozarits have closed over $1.3 billion in transactions during their 60 years of experience.

Tags | Chicago, Illinois, land broker, Marcus & Millichap, Oak Brook, people, People on the move, Rich Kozarits, Rick Gordon

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com