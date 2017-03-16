March 16, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Savills Studley announced the completion of a lease agreement on behalf of 1WorldSync at 300 South Riverside Plaza.

The global content exchange network will occupy 22,247-square-feet of space on the 14th floor of a Class A building beginning in April.

The long-term agreement secures turn key space designed for 1WorldSync. The company is currently at 10 South Riverside Plaza.

Designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, 300 South Riverside Plaza is a 23-story, LEED Gold certified building with amenities including a renovated exterior plaza and lobby, fitness facility, messaging center, art gallery, conference rooms, a private theater, casual restaurant, cocktail and coffee bar.

Tags | 1WorldSync, Chicago, Illinois, Office, Owings & Merril, Savill Studley, Skidmore

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com