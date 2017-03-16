March 16, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

RJM Construction is moving along on converting the former Macy’s store in downtown St. Paul into Treasure Island Center. The resulting 540,000-square-foot building will include a mix of new office and retail tenants topped by an 1,100-seat hockey practice facility.

The new building, located at 363 Wabasha St., will boast an NHL-sized ice rink, the TRIA Rink. Earlier, crews from RJM placed a 100,000-pound crane atop the roof to hoist structural steel, mechanical equipment and other supplies.

“This isn’t your typical construction project, but we’re up for the challenge,” said Joe Maddy, chief operating officer.

There will be space inside the project for the Minnesota Wild hockey team and Minnesota Housing Finance Agency. RJM will also build a 6,000-square-foot orthopedic clinic for TRIA Orthopaedic Center on the building’s street level.

