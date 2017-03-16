March 16, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Quantum Real Estate Advisors brokered the sale of a multi-tenant building at 1414-1424 E. Algonquin Road in Schaumburg, Illinois. The 9,949-square-foot property sold for $2.3 million.

The buyer was a private real estate investor based in Chicago, while the seller is a property owner from the Chicago area.

Chad Firsel represented the seller in this transaction.

Tags | Chad Firsel, Illinois, Quantum Real Estate Advisors, Retail, Schaumburg

