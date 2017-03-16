March 16, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

NAI Hiffman announced that Mold Inspection & Testing has signed a 6,800-square-foot office lease at 650 W. Grand Ave. in west suburban Elmhurst.

Aubrey Van Reken, NAI Hiffman Vice President of Office Services, represented MI&T in its new space while Pat Lederer-Korman of Lederer & Associates represented the landlord in the transaction.

MI&T first opened in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago serving more than 50 metro areas across the country. This new office is the second location in Illinois allowing MI&T to better serve suburban clients.

