March 16, 2017

Meridian Capital Group negotiated $5.2 million in balance sheet financing for the acquisition of a shopping center in Orland Park, Ill.

The seven-year loan, provided by a credit union, features a fixed rate of 4.38 percent. Meridian Senior Vice President Simon Rosenfeld and his associates Michael Homapour and Craig Berger, negotiated the loan from the company’s New York City headquarters.

The single-story, four-unit shopping center located at 15890 to 15898 S. La Grange Rd. and is occupied by AT&T and Mattress Firm. The property is a new development and near the intersection of South La Grange Road and 159th Street in a dense retail and restaurant area.

Tags | Illinois, Meridian Capital Group, Michael Homapour, Orland Park, Retail, Simon Rosenfeld

