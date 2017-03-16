March 16, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. broadened its network of lenders through a proprietary preferred correspondent agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance.

The partnership will help deliver the lowest cost capital solutions, competitive pricing and efficient execution, according to Richard Katzenstein, senior vice president and national director of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp.

Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. will now have access to Fannie Mae DUS, Freddie Mac, specialized affordable housing programs, FHA, Conduit and Prudential’s general account.

A key objective for each company is working together to provide middle-market and institutional multifamily clients with a full scope of capital options, according to a statement from Marcus & Millichap.

Tags | Chicago, financing, Illinois, Marcus & Millichap, Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation, PGIM Real Estate Finance

