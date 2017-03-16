March 16, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Marcus & Millichap announced the $6.4 million sale of a Mattress Firm Regional Mall Outparcel Center in Orland Park, Ill.

Austin Weisenbeck and Sean R. Sharko had the exclusive listing to market the 10,000-square-foot property on behalf of an out-of-state developer. The buyer was a private investor who was also represented by Weisenbeck and Sharko.

The center is located at 29 Orland Square Drive and also houses State & Main Kitchen and Bar.

Tags | Austin Weisenbeck, Illinois, Marcus & Millichap, Mattress Firm, Orland Park, Retail, Sean Sharko

