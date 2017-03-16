March 16, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Cushman & Wakefield has completed two long-term transactions in Bridgeview and Northbrook totaling about 143,000 square feet in the regional market.

In Bridgeview, Dan Wilkins and Lou Hall represented Helm Group in its 86,258-square-foot lease at 7400 West 100th Place. ML Realty owns the property and was represented by Steve Connolly and Packy Doyle of NAI Hiffman.

Wilkins and Hall also served as sublandlord representatives for Filtration Group Corporation following a consolidation that resulted in 56,255 square feet of surplus space at 515 Huehl Avenue in Northbrook. Nichols Display Group sublet the space and was represented by Tom Condon from Lee and Associates.

Tags | Bridgeview, Cushman & Wakefield, Dan Wilkins, Filtration Group Corporation, Helm Group, Illinois, Lou Hall, ML Realty, NAI Hiffman, Northbrook, Packy Doyle, Steve Connolly

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com