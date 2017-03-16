March 16, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Cooper Commercial Investment Group recently closed the sale of New Circle Crossing, a 67,700-square-foot office and warehouse space in Lexington, Kentucky.

The space is the Eastern Kentucky offices of anchor tenant Windstream Corp., a provider of voice and data network communications. The Windstream portion of the building is made up of 40,000 square feet of office space, 22,800 square feet of warehouse space and caged-in truck bays and outside training-ground areas.

Windstream recently executed an early lease extension through 2022. Another tenant, Mattress Overstock, renewed its lease through 2020.

Dan Cooper, president of Cleveland-based Cooper Commercial Investment Group, represented the seller. The buyer, from the West Coast, bought the property for $7.2 million, 97 percent of list price.

