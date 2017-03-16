March 16, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Master Builders of Iowa has awarded Mortenson Construction the 2017 Masters Award for Exemplary Construction for the University of Iowa Hancher Auditorium on the university’s campus in Iowa City, Iowa.

The $176 million Hancher performing arts center, designed by Cesar Pelli of Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects with OPN Architects, opened in September of 2016. The center includes an 1,800-seat proscenium theater, front-of-house and back-of-house support spaces, rehearsal room and administrative offices.

The exterior of the 192,000-square-foot complex is made up of 14,000 brushed-steel panels. The project was completed by Mortenson over a three-year period.

2017 marks the first year the Master Builders of Iowa created a category for Exemplary Construction. The Masters Award program annually recognizes the efforts of construction teams while executing and completing a project. Mortenson received the award at the Master Builders of Iowa’s conference in February.

Tags | construction, Iowa, Iowa City, Mortenson Construction, University of Iowa

