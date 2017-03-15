March 15, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Opus Group has completed the third phase of development at Valley Park Business Center in Shakopee, Minnesota. Additionally, Minnesota-based Fountain Industries will be the first tenant, leasing about 48,000 square feet of the 122,400-square-foot development.

The project is the final phase of Opus’ development at the 50-acre site, following the completion of a 200,000-square-foot speculative development and a 216,000-square-foot build-to-suit industrial warehouse and office space for Amerisource Bergen.

“We are very pleased to bring Fountain Industries, Amerisource Bergen and other businesses to Valley Park Business Center,” said Joe Mahoney, senior manager, real estate development, Opus Development Company, L.L.C., in a written statement. “The leasing of this development underscores the ongoing interest for industrial space in the southwest market of the Twin Cities.”

Located southwest of Minneapolis near major state highways, the warehouse has approximately 74,000 remaining square feet available for lease. The development suits tenants who desire to be in the Shakopee submarket and are seeking functional, first generation space. The property features 28-foot clear height, along with 193 parking stalls, 24 dock doors and six drive-in doors.

Building construction of the final phase of the speculative industrial development began in July 2016. Previous phases of the Valley Park Business Center were completed in 2014 and 2015. Opus’ recent portfolio of work includes more than 6.9 million square feet of industrial developments currently under construction or completed in the past 24 months across the United States.

Tags | industrial, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Shakopee, The Opus Group

