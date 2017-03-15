March 15, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Randy Blankstein, founder and president of The Boulder Group, will be the conference chair of the Midwest Real Estate News 3rd Annual Lease Summit Conference in Chicago on July 26.

Blankstein runs a boutique investment real estate services company that specializes in single tenant net leased properties. He has been recognized as a leader in the net lease market and has arranged several billion in net lease related acquisitions and dispositions in his 26-year career.

The conference is a national industry event and networking opportunity that will draw the biggest names in the net lease, sale leaseback and 1031 exchange markets. Industry experts will discuss the latest trends, financing options and market conditions.

Tags | Chicago, Illinois, Midwest Real Estate News Lease Summit Conference, Rnady Blankstein, The Boulder Group

