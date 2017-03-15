March 15, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Quantum Real Estate Advisors brokered the sale of a multi-tenant retail building located at 1414 to 1424 East Algonquin Road in Schaumburg, Ill.

Chad Firsel, president of Quantum, represented the seller of the 9,949-square-foot property which sold for $2.3 million, according to a statement from Quantum. The buyer was a private real estate investor based in Chicago and the seller was a property owner from the Chicago area.

The property is at high-traffic intersection and has excellent curb appeal, according to Firsel.

Tags | Chad Firsel, Illinois, Quantum Real Estate Advisors, Retail, Schaumburg

