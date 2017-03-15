March 15, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Oppidan Investment Company recently closed the sale of Red Rock, a Class-A senior living facility in Woodbury, Minnesota.

The building is made up of 77 total units, 39 luxury independent and assisted-living units, 32 memory care units and six care suites. The building was sold to Welltower, Inc.

Oppidan chose the location because of the growing demographic in Woodbury and the sites proximity to the hospital and other healthcare facilities. Oppidan’s past development projects in Woodbury have included Gander Mountain and Goodwill.

Tags | Minnesota, Multifamily, Oppidan Investment Company, seniors housing, Woodbury

