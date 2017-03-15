March 15, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

One Oakbrook Terrace, the 161,373-square-foot property at the corner of Butterfield Road and 22nd Street in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, is experiencing organic tenant growth.

AIMCO, a Real Estate Investment Trust headquartered in Denver, has expanded its tenancy at the asset to 4,129 square feet.

NAI Hiffman vice president Brian Edgerton and executive vice president Michael Van Zandt represented the owner in the transaction. AIMCO was represented by Matt Schiffler and Brendan Fisher with Cresa Partners.

Additional leasing activity at the property included 3C Payment USA, a financial services point-of-sale technology company based in Luxembourg, expanding its lease to 5,357 square feet.

Recent leasing activity brings One Oakbrook Terrace’s occupancy level to 93 percent. The building currently has available spaces ranging in size from 1,500 to 4,200 square feet. Amenities at the building include a recently renovated lobby, conference center, and a full-service deli and tenant lounge.

Tags | Brendan Fisher, Brian Edgerton, Chicago, Cresa Partners, Illinois, Matt Schiffler, Michael Van Zandt, NAI Hiffman, Oakbrook Terrace, Office

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com