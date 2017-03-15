March 15, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Minneapolis office of JLL recently added a pair of real estate professionals to its property management team.

Mark Gonzales has joined the office as an engineer in the division. Christie Hladky joined the division as a property administrator.

Tags | Christie Hladky, company news, JLL, Mark Gonzales, Minneapolis, Property Management

