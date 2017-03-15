March 15, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate investment services firm, announced the sale of an 11-unit apartment property located at 11419 South Harlem Avenue in south suburban Worth.

The asset was sold by investment specialists Ryan D. Engle and Andrean Angelov for $640,000. They had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of a private investor. The buyer, a limited liability company, was also secured and represented Engle and Angelov.

The property sold in 12 days at 97 percent of the list price. It consists of ten 1-bedroom/1-bathroom units and one 2-bedroom/1-bathroom unit with off-street parking, on-site laundry and storage for all remodeled units. Recent improvements include a new tear-off roof, windows, boiler and hot water tank.

Illinois, Worth

