March 15, 2017

Imperial Realty Company, a leasing and property management firm in Chicago, announced that Wayne Shulman has joined the company as a senior broker.

Shulman will focus on leasing, acquisitions and dispositions, and brings 39 years of experience to the company. He is known as an expert in providing landlords and tenants with winning solutions for their office space needs in Chicago.

