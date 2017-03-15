March 15, 2017 | Dan Rafter | Print Article | Email this Article

Another major retailer announced that it is closing stores across the country. This time it’s outdoors retailer Gander Mountain, which has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and will close 32 of its 162 stores.

The closures are spread across 11 states, including some in the Midwest. Gander Mountain will close stores in Hixson, Tennessee; Greenfield, Indiana; Merrillville, Indiana; Springfield, Illinois; Champaign, Illinois; Algonquin, Illinois; Germantown, Wisconsin; Mankato, Minnesota; Eau Claire, Wisconsin; Rogers, Minnesota; and Woodbury, Minnesota.

In a statement released by Gander Mountain, the company pointed to the challenge posed by e-commerce as one of the major factors accounting for the retailer’s struggles. The company said that “the underlying financial impact from underperforming stores and unproductive, excess inventory hampered efforts to create a sustainable path forward.”

Tags | Gander Mountain, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Retail, Tennessee, Wisconsin

