March 15, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Tyler Hague, president of Colliers, and an associate Jack Maloney have completed the $5.7 million sale of a 22-unit condominium building in Lake View earlier in February.

Hague and Maloney represented the unit owners in a bulk sale of the entire property to ICM Properties who plans to deconvert the units to rentals.

The courtyard-style property consists of 16 1-bedroom plus den units and six 2-bedroom units with high-end finishes.

Tags | Chicago, Colliers International, condo, condominium, Illinois, Jack Maloney, Multifamily, Tyler Hague

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com