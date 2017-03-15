March 15, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Steven A. Kohn, a Colliers International broker, will play defense on the United States’ hockey team in the Maccabiah Games in Israel in July.

Every four years the Maccabiah Games are held in Israel showcasing the best Jewish athletes from around the world. Over 9,000 athletes compete on behalf of 78 countries and it is the world’s third largest athletic event. In Israel there is only one ice rink, so the NHL is sending a portable rink for the event.

Kohn will represent the United States in the Masters Division of Ice Hockey and compete against three other teams from Canada, Russia and Israel in a five-game tournament. Kohn competed in try-outs with more than 40 men for only 20 open spots. Previously, he played hockey for the University of Colorado Club Team.

Kohn earned a SIOR designation, won the 2012 NAIOP Broker Transaction of the Year in Industrial and has enjoyed 20 years in the industry.

Tags | broker, Chicago, Colliers International, Illinois, industrial, Maccabiah Games, Steven Kohn

