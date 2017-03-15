March 15, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Skender Construction, a Chicago-based general contractor, recently made a new executive appointment to strengthen the company’s business development initiatives.

Dan Ulbricht has joined Skender as vice president. Ulbricht is a 19-year commercial construction and real estate industry veteran.

Before joining Skender, Ulbricht served as vice president of strategic accounts for Leopardo Construction. In 2014, he was named to Building Design + Construction’s 40 Under 40 class.

Ulbricht is a partner at Fort Knox Studios, a premier rehearsal, production and recording facility with locations in Chicago and Nashville. Ulbricht is also a past president of the Chicago Chapter of CoreNet Global and an active participant in Little Kids Rock, Beacon Therapeutic and City of Hope.

Tags | Chicago, company news, construction, Dan Ulbricht, Illinois, Skender Construction

