March 14, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Mark Parten has been named chief operating officer and executive vice president of Minnetonka, Minnesota-based Welsh and Colliers International|Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Parten formerly served as executive vice president of real estate management and facilities services at Welsh and Colliers. He will at these efforts while taking on new management responsibilities.

“I am thrilled about the opportunity and look forward to continuing my work alongside the company’s established executive leadership team toward the common goal of creating great experiences for our customers and team members alike,” said Parten. in a written statement.

Tags | Colliers International, company news, Mark Parten, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Minnetonka, St. Paul, Welsh

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com