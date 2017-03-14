March 14, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Joel Gorjian, a 24-year old national real estate investor, has established Uber Capital Group, LLC, a commercial real estate financial advisory and mortgage origination firm.

Uber Capital is based in Great Neck on Long Island in New York, but operates nationally, with its main focus on the Midwest, Northeast, and Southeast markets. Uber’s first deals, originated mainly through local and regional banks, included a total of more than $7.8 million in permanent financing for three shopping centers in Ohio and Iowa.

Gorjian holds ownership interest in about 2 million square feet of commercial real estate across the United States. In the last 12 months, he has completed acquisitions valued in excess of $100 million. He recently purchased the Midway Plaza shopping center in Tallmadge, Ohio; the Severance Town Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio; the Salem Plaza in Dayton, Ohio; 6500 St. Claire Avenue, a single-tenant retail property in Cleveland, Ohio; the State and Mapleton Plaza neighborhood shopping center in Columbus, Indiana; and the 10,471-square-foot Northfield Miles Plaza in North Randall, Ohio.

Indiana, Joel Gorjian, Ohio, Retail, Uber Capital Group

