March 14, 2017

The Boulder Group recently completed the sale of a single-tenant net-leased Sherwin-Williams property at 8522 US-42 in Florence, Kentucky, for $1.6 million.

Sherwin Williams is the sole occupant of the 4,000-square-foot retail building that was developed in 2011.

The property is located in one of the fastest-growing counties in the Cincinnati MSA. Retailers located in the immediate area include CVS Pharmacy, AutoZone, Ace Hardware, McDonald’s, US Bank, Chase Bank, Play it Again Sports and UPS.

Randy Blankstein and John Feeney of The Boulder Group represented the seller in the transaction, a Midwest-based private real estate investor. The purchaser was a Southeast-based real estate investment company.

Tags | Cincinnati, Florence, John Feeney, Kentucky, Ohio, Randy Blankstein, Retail, The Boulder Group

